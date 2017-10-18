Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 10/18/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Sunny. High 78. SW @ 15-25.

Tonight: Fair to Partly cloudy. Low 43. NW @ 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny. High 76. S @ 10.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 78.

Saturday: P/Cldy to Cldy w/rain. High 72.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 72. Our Low this morning was 48. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 72 and the low was 47. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 86 in2003. The Record Low for this date was 17 in1952.