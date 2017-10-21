Skyscan Forecast Saturday 10/21/2017

Podcasts, Weather

Skyscan Forecast Saturday, October 21, 2017 Richard Garuckas

Today: Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. S @ 15-20 gusting up to 35. High 70.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early then gradual clearing. WNW @ 10-15. Low 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. WNW @ 5-10. High 63.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and windy. High 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 62.