Skyscan Forecast Saturday 10/21/2017

October 21st, 2017 by Chris Parks
Skyscan Forecast Saturday, October 21, 2017 Richard Garuckas
Today: Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. S @ 15-20 gusting up to 35. High 70.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms early then gradual clearing. WNW @ 10-15. Low 44.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. WNW @ 5-10. High 63.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and windy. High 53.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 62.
