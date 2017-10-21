Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3-a.m. for part of Shelby County

Weather

(UPDATE 2:50-a.m.: Warning cancelled. The storms have fallen through the level listed for SEVERE criteria.)

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

232 AM CDT SAT OCT 21 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 300 AM CDT

* At 232 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Earling, or 20 miles south of Denison, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Earling, Defiance, Panama, Westphalia and Manteno Recreation Area. This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 83 and 89.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.