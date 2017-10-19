SE IA couple arrested for child endangerment causing death

News

A man and woman from southwest Iowa were arrested today (Thursday) in connection with the Nov. 9th, 2016 death of their biological 17-month old child. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) report 29-year old Ambrashia Marie Chrzan, and 36-year old Anthony Lamont McCoy, of Riverside, were taken into custody on felony warrants for Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

On November 9, 2016, the child, identified only by the initials “A.M.”, was discovered unresponsive in her crib by her mother, Ambrashia Chrzan. Chrzan and Anthony McCoy were identified as the biological parents and the sole caretakers responsible for care and feeding of A.M.

On November 10, 2016, an autopsy was done on A.M. by a pathologist at the University of Iowa Hospital’s Decedent Care Unit. A.M’s death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was undetermined while malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the death. At the time of the autopsy, A.M.’s body weight was eleven (11) pounds and the pathologist found A.M. to be in a state of malnutrition.

Ambrashia Chrzan and Anthony McCoy are currently being housed in the Washington County Jail. If convicted of the Class-B felony, both face up to no more than 50 years confinement.

A joint investigation leading to their arrest was conducted by the Iowa DCI, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Iowa Attorney General, and the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.