Rule change allows bow hunters with permit to carry to have a handgun during archery season

A rule change approved by the administrative rules committee during 2017 Iowa legislative session allows hunters who have a valid permit to carry to carry a handgun while hunting deer under an archery tag. The change was included as part of a gun rules package approved by the committee. Hunters may not use a handgun to shoot a deer during the Oct. 1-Dec. 1 portion of the archery season. Hunters who do not have a permit to carry may not have a handgun in their possession while hunting under an archery tag.

A handgun is a legal method of take for the late muzzleloader season.

(IA DNR Press Release)