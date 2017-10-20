RICHARD E. BARNETT, 65, of Urbandale (Formerly of Earlham) (Svcs. 10/23/2017)

Obituaries

RICHARD E. BARNETT, 65, of Urbandale (Formerly of Earlham) died Friday, October 19th at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services for RICHARD E. BARNETT will be held Monday, October 23rd at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23rd from 11:00am until the time of service at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham.

Burial will be in the Earlham City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Richard Barnett Memorial Fund and sent in care of Johnson Family Funeral Home, 140 NW 2nd Street, Earlham, IA 50250.

Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com