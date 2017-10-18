Regional Volleyball Schedule Wednesday 10/18/2017

October 17th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Classes 3A-5A will get their postseason volleyball tournaments started on Wednesday. Here’s a look at area matches. All matches are set for 7:00pm starts.

Class 3A

Region 2

Atlantic @ Kuemper Catholic
OA-BCIG @ East Sac County
Greene County @ Roland-Story
Southeast Valley @ South Central Calhoun

Region 3

Clarke @ Red Oak
Creston @ Shenandoah
Saydel @ Gilbert
Chariton @ North Polk

Class 4A

Region 1

Denison-Schleswig @ Carroll
Storm Lake @ Spencer

Region 2

Perry @ Harlan
Boone @ ADM

Class 5A

Region 2

Des Moines East @ Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson