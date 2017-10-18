Regional Volleyball Schedule Wednesday 10/18/2017

Sports

Classes 3A-5A will get their postseason volleyball tournaments started on Wednesday. Here’s a look at area matches. All matches are set for 7:00pm starts.

Class 3A

Region 2

Atlantic @ Kuemper Catholic

OA-BCIG @ East Sac County

Greene County @ Roland-Story

Southeast Valley @ South Central Calhoun

Region 3

Clarke @ Red Oak

Creston @ Shenandoah

Saydel @ Gilbert

Chariton @ North Polk

Class 4A

Region 1

Denison-Schleswig @ Carroll

Storm Lake @ Spencer

Region 2

Perry @ Harlan

Boone @ ADM

Class 5A

Region 2

Des Moines East @ Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson