Regional Volleyball Schedule Wednesday 10/18/2017
October 17th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Classes 3A-5A will get their postseason volleyball tournaments started on Wednesday. Here’s a look at area matches. All matches are set for 7:00pm starts.
Class 3A
Region 2
Atlantic @ Kuemper Catholic
OA-BCIG @ East Sac County
Greene County @ Roland-Story
Southeast Valley @ South Central Calhoun
Region 3
Clarke @ Red Oak
Creston @ Shenandoah
Saydel @ Gilbert
Chariton @ North Polk
Class 4A
Region 1
Denison-Schleswig @ Carroll
Storm Lake @ Spencer
Region 2
Perry @ Harlan
Boone @ ADM
Class 5A
Region 2
Des Moines East @ Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson