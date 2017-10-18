Pedestrian is killed in NW Iowa accident

News

Authorities in northwest Iowa’s Plymouth County are investigating an accident that has left a pedestrian dead. The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday near Hinton when a woman was walking along the side of a road and was struck by a passing pickup truck heading in the same direction. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the woman’s body was lying in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck had remained at the scene. The woman was transported to a Le Mars hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. No names of the accident victims have been released at this time.

(Radio Iowa)