Page County Sheriff’s report (10/20)

News

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer today (Friday), released a report on recent arrests and incidents. At around 7-p.m. Thursday, Deputies arrested 59-year old Robin Clark Latham, of rural Braddyville. Latham was taken into custody in Clarinda on a warrant for Failure to appear, on an original charge of OWI 1st Offense. He was unable to post the $1,000 cash only bond and remains in the Page County Jail pending further court proceedings.

At around 4:40-pm. Thursday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Burglary that had occurred within the last couple of hours, at 307 Jefferson Street in Yorktown. The residence is owned by Jason Lee Berringer of that address. An investigation showed that sometime between 1:30- and 4:20-p.m., Thursday, a person or persons unknown gained entry into Berringer’s residence and stole electronic devices. Some of the devices have since been recovered. Charges are pending at this time. Sheriff Palmer says no further information is available at this point in the investigation.

At around 3:40-a.m. Wednesday, Page County Deputies were notified of a single vehicle accident on Maple Avenue just north of the intersection with 255th Street (about 2 miles northwest of College Springs). An investigation determined 59-year old Donald Vaughn Gay, of College Springs, was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger northbound on Maple Avenue, when the left front tire blew out. The pickup swerved into the west ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on the wheels. Gay suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to Clarinda Regional Hospital by the Clarinda Ambulance Service. No citations were been issued. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Clarinda Fire Department, Clarinda Ambulance, and the College Springs Fire and Rescue.