Officials: Worker hospitalized after assault by Iowa inmate

News

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – Prison officials say a staff member has been hospitalized after being assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. The Iowa Corrections Department says the penitentiary restricted inmates’ movement Wednesday after the assault. A news release says the inmate used a weapon to strike the staff member several times. Other staffers helped their injured colleague subdue the inmate.

The staffer was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The staffer’s name hasn’t been released. Online court records don’t yet show the inmate has been formally charged.