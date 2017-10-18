Non-injury accident in Stanton Wednesday morning

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a two vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning in Stanton. Deputies responded to the accident at 9:00am at the intersection of Halland Avenue and M-63.

After investigation it was determined that a 2016 Nissan owned and operated by 70-year-old Linda Hicks of Stanton was northbound on Halland Avenue and stopped at the stop sing of the intersection with M-63. A white 2008 Dodge Caravan owned by Dennis Reynolds of Stanton and operated by 43-year-old Tanya Danick of Stanton failed to stop behind Hicks and struck the rear end of the Nissan. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

Damage was estimated at $1,200 to the Nissan and $1,400 to the Reynolds vehicle.