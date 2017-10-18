Minor/possible injuries reported following collision in Creston

News

Police in Creston say one person suffered possible/unknown injuries following a collision Tuesday afternoon, in Creston. Authorities say vehicles driven by 72-year old Lawrence Charles Shimono and 71-year old Mary Elaine Brown, both of Creston, collided at the intersection of Howard and Cedar Streets in Creston, at around 12:15-p.m., Tuesday. The accident happened as Brown was traveling east in a 2007 Chevy HHR, and Shimono was traveling north on Cedar.

Shimono admitted to Police that he did not make a very good stop, and tried to get through the intersection before Brown’s vehicle would hit him. Brown, however, didn’t have time to stop and broad-sided Shimono’s 2004 Buick LeSabre. Shimono was cited for Failure to Obey a Stop sign. Brown complained of pain and was transported to her home by her daughter.

Damage from the collision amounted to $9,000.