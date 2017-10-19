Midwest Sports Headlines: 10/19/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The future of embattled Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been the hottest topic in the state and among Cornhusker fans everywhere this week. The Huskers are coming off a 56-14 loss to Ohio State that was their most lopsided defeat at home since 1949. Bill Moos was hired away from Washington State to be Nebraska’s athletic director. Moos will decide after the season whether to bring back Riley for a fourth year.

UNDATED (AP) — The same technological advances that tempt fans to stay home rather than heading to the stadium also make it easy for programs to start new college football traditions. Social media enables traditions to begin much sooner nowadays. The latest example is Florida getting fans to sing along to Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” after the third quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders came into the season trying to chase the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West dominance. The Raiders head into the first meeting between the rivals this season on a four-game losing streak and desperate for any kind of win. Oakland has lost its last five meetings against the Chiefs. It can ill afford another if the team wants to compete for a playoff berth.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bill Snyder coached his first game as Kansas State’s head coach in 1989. Lincoln Riley was six years old. Snyder is oldest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Riley is the youngest. Their teams will face off this week.

UNDATED (AP) — Wichita State’s move to the American Athletic Conference left the Missouri Valley looking like a one-bid league. Northern Iowa doesn’t seem like a team content to rely on the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers open the season at North Carolina, play in a Thanksgiving weekend tournament against Power Five teams, host UNLV and Xavier, and play Iowa State on a neutral floor.