Midwest Sports Headlines: 10/18/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have won 12 consecutive games against the AFC West heading into Thursday night’s game in Oakland. They’ve also won five straight and seven of eight against the Raiders. But nobody in the Kansas City locker room can put their finger on why the Chiefs have had such a run of divisional dominance.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ perfect start ended Sunday against Pittsburgh. Now, they must heal up in short order before facing Oakland on Thursday night. It is a particularly grueling turnaround considering the physical nature of the Chiefs’ game against the Steelers, one that left them with even more players on the injury list.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll. They received five of 12 first-place votes for 376 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL. Kansas City fell to No. 2 after its first loss. The Patriots jumped up to No. 3.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State lost the best point guard in school history to graduation in Monte Morris. The Cyclones compensated by signing freshman Lindell Wigginton, one of the most highly-touted recruits in program history. Iowa State will be without Morris for the first time in four years. But in Wigginton, who was the top-ranked prep player coming out of Canada, the Cyclones hope they’ve found a worthy successor.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa made it to the middle of October at 4-2 halfway through the season. How Iowa finishes over the next six weeks will determine whether 2017 will be a season to remember or one to forget. The schedule doesn’t get any easier either, starting with Saturday’s matchup at Northwestern.

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Moos will receive a payment of $1.25 million if he still is Nebraska’s athletic director at the end of 2022. He also is eligible for $500,000 in bonuses each year if the Cornhuskers’ teams achieve certain academic and on-field performance thresholds. His starting base salary starts at $1 million.

UNDATED (AP) — An AP survey finds that more than two dozen universities and conferences with major basketball programs responded to news of the sport’s bribery scandal by conducting internal reviews of their compliance operations. The arrests and details of a federal probe have triggered uncomfortable soul-searching across the sport.