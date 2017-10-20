Larson re-appointed to 4th Judicial District

News

Officials with the Iowa Judicial Branch report Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark S. Cady, of Ft. Dodge, on Thursday, signed an order appointing judges to serve as chief judges for the district courts commencing January 1, 2018. Among the eight justices he appointed, was Jeffrey L. Larson, of Harlan, to the Fourth Judicial District.

Fourth District Chief Judge Larson was appointed to the bench in 2003 and became Chief Judge due to the retirement of Judge Charles L. Smith III. He earned his law degree from the University of Iowa in 1985. He has been in private practice as well as serving as Shelby County attorney.