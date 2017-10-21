Kempt throws 3 TDs, Iowa State dumps Texas Tech 31-13

Sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyle Kempt threw three touchdown passes and Iowa State dumped Texas Tech 31-13 on Saturday. Texas Tech coach and chief offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury broke away from his offensive trends and the Cyclones made him pay.

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) remained in the midseason chase for the conference’s new championship game. Five league teams began play on Saturday with 2-1 records and trailed TCU by a game in the standings.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Cyclones, who might elevate into the Top 25 after receiving 28 votes in the Week 8 poll, return home to host No. 4 TCU.