Iowa teachers’ union collective bargaining lawsuit dismissed

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Iowa’s largest teachers union challenging a new law that eliminated most collective bargaining rights for public workers. The judge said in his ruling that the new law does not violate workers’ constitutional rights to equal protection.

The Iowa State Education Association, which represents 34,000 education professionals across the state, filed the lawsuit in April. The lawsuit claimed the law creates two classes of public sector employees, unfairly targets unions for collecting dues through payroll deductions and creates an unfair election system for unions.

ISEA President Tammy Wawro says the union is considering all of its options, including appealing the ruling. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Iowa Council 61, also has filed a lawsuit challenging the law.