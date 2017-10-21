Iowa man convicted of vehicular homicide in teen’s death

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of crashing his car into a river in western Iowa, killing a teenager, has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and eight other charges.

The Sioux City Journal reports that a Crawford County jury convicted 26-year-old Ramon Hernandez on Friday. Besides the homicide count, Hernandez was found guilty of three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, one count of delivery or possession with intent to deliver and four counts of providing alcohol to a minor.

Authorities say Hernandez drove through a farm field with four teenagers in his car before it plunged into the Boyer River on Jan. 19. He and three of the others reached safety. The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found a week later on Jan. 26.