Iowa law prohibiting out-of-state alcohol rarely enforced

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Iowa lawmakers are keeping a law that makes it illegal to transport most alcohol into the state despite police saying regulation is rarely enforced. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division issued a bulletin this month to remind residents about the rules. Department spokesman Tyler Ackerson says residents can’t purchase beer or wine in another state and transport it into Iowa. The law allows for 1 liter of liquor purchased in the U.S. or 4 liters from outside the country to be personally imported.

Officials say the reminder was prompted by an increase in inquiries about the law. Police say enforcing the law would require too many resources. Ackerson says the division tried to reverse the law last year, but the Legislature didn’t act on it.