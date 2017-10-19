Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 10/19/17

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican governor says President Donald Trump and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency told her they’re committed to a federal program that mandates that biofuels be blended into gasoline and diesel. The issue comes amid a proposed plan by the EPA that could lower targets of the so-called Renewable Fuel Standard. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she had separate phone calls Wednesday with Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The issue could test Trump’s support in Midwest states.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Uncertainty and confusion are mounting as millions of Americans prepare to select health insurance policies when the new open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act begins on Nov. 1. The uncertainty is especially pronounced in Iowa, which is seeking last-minute approval from the federal government to revamp its insurance market. The experts are not sure what to tell callers who want to know what their insurance is going to look like.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Des Moines is acknowledging that a former police officer falsely told investigators she warned an unarmed man to “get back” before fatally shooting him. The Des Moines Register reports that video and audio recordings of Vanessa Miller’s patrol car show she didn’t warn 28-year-old Ryan Bolinger before firing her weapon in 2015. The city’s attorneys say the circumstances of the shooting made a warning unfeasible. Miller acknowledged the disparity as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has killed a rule designed to protect the legal rights of farmers who raise chickens and hogs for the nation’s largest meat processors. The rule would have made it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair or deceptive practices. It was rolled out in the final days of Barack Obama’s administration. But the USDA delayed it after President Donald Trump took office. On Tuesday, the agency withdrew it for good.