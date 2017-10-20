Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, Oct. 20th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say projections for Iowa’s budget are down again, and it could force spending cuts when lawmakers return in January. A three-person panel concluded Thursday that the $7.2 billion budget in effect since July is down by about $130 million. The panel says Iowa’s economy is growing more slowly than expected. The news comes months after the GOP-controlled Legislature cut agency budgets and borrowed money to offset reduced projections released earlier this year and last.

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say two southeastern Iowa parents have been arrested and charged in the death last year of their severely malnourished toddler. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 29-year-old Ambrashia Chrzan and 36-year-old Anthony McCoy, both of Riverside, were arrested Thursday. They are charged in Washington County with child endangerment resulting in the November death of 17-month-old Avery McCoy.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The trend of raising backyard chickens is causing a soaring number of illnesses from poultry-related diseases. Since January, more than 1,100 people have contracted salmonella poisoning from chickens and ducks in 48 states. Almost 250 people were hospitalized and one person died. The Centers for Disease Control says that toll was four times higher than in 2015. A big factor is people who treat their birds like pets by kissing or snuggling them and letting them walk around indoors.

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A Hampton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child. The Globe Gazette reports that 72-year-old Michael Lynn Rodemeyer Sr. sexually abused a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse in August.