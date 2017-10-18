IATC final cross country individual rankings 10/17/2017
October 18th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released the final individual cross country rankings on Tuesday night. State Qualifying meets are set to be held on Thursday. See the full rankings here . Area ranked runners are listed below.
Class 1A Girls
2. Janette Schraft, JR, East Mills
3. Emma Lucas, JR, Bedford
14. Elise Emmick, SR, Southeast Warren
16. Peyton Pogge, FR, Tri-Center
20. Taylor Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
Class 1A Boys
2. Evan Wilson, SR, Exira/EHK
4. Jerry Jorgenson, JR, Treynor
6. Brycen Wallace, SR, Nodaway Valley
9. Tyler Breheny, SO, Nodaway Valley
20. Josh Baudler, SO, Nodaway Valley
27. Skyler Rawlings, SR, Nodaway Valley
28. Justin Ambrose, SR, Boyer Valley
29. Dalton Fischer, SR, AHSTW
Class 2A Girls
3. Karley Larson, SR, Underwood
Class 2A Boys
12. Adam Thompson, JR, Southwest Iowa
24. Jordan Hustak, JR, Missouri Valley
30. Gage Graeve, SR, Missouri Valley
Class 3A Girls
12. Raegan Andersen, JR, Denison-Schleswig
23. Taylor McCreedy, FR, Atlantic