IATC final cross country individual rankings 10/17/2017

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released the final individual cross country rankings on Tuesday night. State Qualifying meets are set to be held on Thursday. See the full rankings here . Area ranked runners are listed below.

Class 1A Girls

2. Janette Schraft, JR, East Mills

3. Emma Lucas, JR, Bedford

14. Elise Emmick, SR, Southeast Warren

16. Peyton Pogge, FR, Tri-Center

20. Taylor Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

Class 1A Boys

2. Evan Wilson, SR, Exira/EHK

4. Jerry Jorgenson, JR, Treynor

6. Brycen Wallace, SR, Nodaway Valley

9. Tyler Breheny, SO, Nodaway Valley

20. Josh Baudler, SO, Nodaway Valley

27. Skyler Rawlings, SR, Nodaway Valley

28. Justin Ambrose, SR, Boyer Valley

29. Dalton Fischer, SR, AHSTW

Class 2A Girls

3. Karley Larson, SR, Underwood

Class 2A Boys

12. Adam Thompson, JR, Southwest Iowa

24. Jordan Hustak, JR, Missouri Valley

30. Gage Graeve, SR, Missouri Valley

Class 3A Girls

12. Raegan Andersen, JR, Denison-Schleswig

23. Taylor McCreedy, FR, Atlantic