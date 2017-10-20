High School Football Schedule – Week 9 – 10/20/2017
October 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Friday (10/20/2017)
CLASS 4A:
District 2
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines, Lincoln
District 3
Des Moines, Hoover at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central at Des Moines, North
CLASS 3A:
District 7
ADM at Glenwood
Carroll at Creston/O-M
Denison-Schleswig at Winterset
Harlan at Atlantic
CLASS 2A:
District 7
East Sac County at South Central Calhoun
Red Oak at Underwood
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Southeast Valley at Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 1A:
District 6
Eagle Grove at South Hamilton, Jewell
Madrid at Van Meter
Ogden at Manson Northwest Webster
West Central Valley at Panorama
District 7
ACGC at Logan-Magnolia
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Treynor at OA-BCIG
CLASS A:
District 7
Earlham at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
Riverside at Southwest Valley
St. Albert at Griswold
CLASS 8:
District 6
Bedford at Stanton
Lamoni at Lenox
Wayne at East Union
District 7
CAM at Fremont-Mills
East Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Essex at Woodbine
Sidney at Clarinda Academy
District 8
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Boyer Valley