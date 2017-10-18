Healthy Cass County article: “Never Too Old to Become a Quitter”

News

If you use tobacco, it has probably crossed your mind once or twice to quit. About 82% of Iowans who use tobacco, want to quit. The older you become the less you may think quitting will make any difference to your health. By quitting, tobacco users are taking an important step towards a healthier quality of life. The first benefits of quitting will begin in as little as 20 minutes, when your heart rate and blood pressure lower. The longer you quit, the more benefits you receive, even lowering your risk of heart disease to half that of someone who is still using tobacco products.

Some may consider tobacco use a thing of the past, but tobacco companies come out with new products every year trying to hook new users, especially youth. Cass County Iowa Youth Survey results show that 18% of our youth admit to trying electronic cigarettes. You can influence your children’s decision about whether to use e-cigarettes. Even if you have used tobacco yourself, your children will listen if you discuss your struggles with nicotine addiction. Be clear that you don’t approve of them smoking or using e-cigarettes, and that you expect them to live tobacco-free. No matter how it’s delivered, nicotine is harmful for youth and young adults. E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine as well as other chemicals that are known to damage health. Tobacco use and secondhand smoke account for an estimated 6 million deaths per year nationally.

You may also find it more difficult to quit for good the older you become due to the strong nicotine addiction that has built up. Here are a few tips to get you started:

· Set a quit date, recommended 30 days out.

· Write down reasons why you want to quit and keep them handy.

· Talk to your physician about options on how to quit.

· Build a positive support group of friends, family, and other who are quitting.

· Take it one minute/day at a time.

· Celebrate the little achievements – each day without tobacco is a celebration!

There are many great resources out there to help tobacco users quit. A local option for Iowans is the free statewide resource Quitline Iowa, available to all Iowans age 13 years old and older. Trained quit coaches help every participant develop a personalized, easy-to-follow quit plan. You can either call Quitline Iowa at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or by accessing their website at www.quitlineiowa.org. This article is brought to you by Healthy Cass County.