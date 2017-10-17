Harlan P-D report (10/17)

News

The Harlan Police Department reports the arrest on Oct. 14th, of 18-year old Juan Carlos Andrew Lara Juaraz, of Harlan. Juaraz was arrested following a traffics top and transported to the Shelby County Jail, where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also charge with failure to hold a valid driver’s license.

Harlan Police also issued separate citations to three individuals. 20-year old Kelsie Michele Kleffman, of Harlan, was cited Oct. 10th, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and speeding. 23-year old Brandon Lee Anderson, of Harlan, was cited Oct. 16th for driving while suspended, and 26-year old Jessica Rae Borquez, of Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended, Oct. 9th.

Harlan Police report also, there were non-injury accidents that took place Oct. 11th, 12th, 13th and 16th.