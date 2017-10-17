Griswold School Board review

News

The Griswold School Board, Monday, discussed their enrollment numbers. Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the certified numbers are down. The certified enrollment [resident students regardless of where they attend school] was 505.9, down 10.69 from a year ago. The BEDS enrollment students that are served everyday regardless of where they live] was 478.8, which was down 8.29. Those numbers were not unexpected, according to Henrichs. BEDS is the Basic Educational Data Survey. Henrichs said as they went through the bond referendum process, they told the public the numbers were expected to drop 15 students in each of the next three years, so they are ahead of what was projected.

The Board tabled action on Backpack restriction, opting instead to have further research conducted. The Griswold School Board also approved a request with regard to girls basketball practice procedures. The girls basketball coach asked if the 8th grade girls could practice with other athletes, and it was approved, but left as an option and up to the discretion of Athletic Director Katie Elwood. It would not be mandatory.

Henrichs said a meeting will be held 2-p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18th) with regard to the facilities project and the budget. He said also no decisions will be made on the purchase of a replacement van or suburban for an older model that’s experiencing costly mechanical issues. The Board did approve the specs to be sent out to bid.

The Griswold Board he says, hired Haley Tryon as a 1:1 elementary level para-educator, Amy Hook was hired as assistant high school girls basketball coach, and they approved the resignation of Bob Amos as assistant high school wrestling coach, but he will remain as a volunteer. Henrichs also wanted to recognize Farm Credit Services of America. They donated $6,000 to the Griswold FFA for their Greenhouse Project. The greenhouse hoops are up. The next phase is to install the siding.