FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: We have good horse quality small square bales of grass hay for sale. $4 per bale. We bale it dry and it is stored inside. We are located SE of Hamlin. Please call 712-268-5560. Keep this number because we should have hay for sale all winter.

FOR SALE: Antique Wheeler & Wilson #9 Treadle sewing machine and cabinet. Good condition. Working parts. Includes a few accessories. Asking $100. Antique wicker doll buggy. Good condition. Asking $100. Two antique Effanbee Dainty dolls. At least 90 years old. Good condition. Asking $50 each. One antique Irwin Kewpie Shaker doll in vintage crochet outfit. Asking $20. One other antique doll. Asking $20. Antique child’s rolltop desk. Very good condition. Asking $100. Seller’s Kitchener Hoosier cabinet with Seller’s Hoosier glassware. At least 100 years old. Great condition. Asking $1000. If interested, please call 712-249-0009 after 4:00 p.m.

FOR SALE: Oak drop leaf kitchen table with 2 chairs. In excellent condition. Asking $30 for the set. Wicker Side Table/Magazine Rack. Asking $5. Phone 243-3311.