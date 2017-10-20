FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20th

Trading Post

October 20th, 2017 by Jim Field

FOR SALE:  We have good horse quality small square bales of grass hay for sale.  $4 per bale.  We bale it dry and it is stored inside.  We are located SE of Hamlin. Please call  712-268-5560.  Keep this number because we should have hay for sale all winter.

FOR SALE:  Antique Wheeler & Wilson #9 Treadle sewing machine and cabinet. Good condition. Working parts. Includes a few accessories. Asking $100.  Antique wicker doll buggy. Good condition. Asking $100.  Two antique Effanbee Dainty dolls. At least 90 years old. Good condition. Asking $50 each.  One antique Irwin Kewpie Shaker doll in vintage crochet outfit. Asking $20.  One other antique doll. Asking $20.  Antique child’s rolltop desk. Very good condition. Asking $100.  Seller’s Kitchener Hoosier cabinet with Seller’s Hoosier glassware. At least 100 years old. Great condition. Asking $1000.  If interested, please call 712-249-0009 after 4:00 p.m.

 

FOR SALE:  Oak drop leaf kitchen table with 2 chairs.  In excellent condition.  Asking $30 for the set.  Wicker Side Table/Magazine Rack.  Asking $5.  Phone 243-3311.