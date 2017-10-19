Final Volleyball Rankings Classes 3A, 4A, 5A 10/18/2017

Sports

October 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Final High School Volleyball Rankings from IGHSAU
Classes 3A, 4A, 5A
10/18/2017

Class 3A

1 Sioux Center 29-5 1
2 Kuemper Catholic 35-2 2
3 Columbus Catholic 30-8 3
4 Mount Vernon 24-10 4
5 Gilbert 29-11 5
6 Osage 22-9 6
7 Davenport Assumption 23-8 7
8 Tipton 29-6 8
9 Beckman Catholic 28-12 11
10 MOC-Floyd Valley 24-9 9
11 Forest City 27-3 14
12 Iowa Falls-Alden 28-5 12
13 Red Oak 20-13 10
14 Camanche 31-8 NR
15 South Central Calhoun 33-7 NR

Class 4A

School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 29-9 1
2 Dubuque Wahlert 17-9 2
3 Waverly-Shell Rock 40-5 5
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38-3 6
5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 31-10 3
6 Lewis Central 30-5 8
7 Center Point-Urbana 31-10 7
8 Dallas Center-Grimes 26-7 NR
9 Pella 31-6 4
10 North Scott 22-8 9
11 Marion 25-13 12
12 Independence 31-8 10
13 Charles City 24-14 11
14 Western Dubuque 21-13 13
15 Harlan 22-12 15

Class 5A

School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 38-2 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 37-7 2
3 Ankeny Centennial 27-7 3
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37-6 4
5 Linn-Mar 28-10 5
6 Dubuque Hempstead 26-7 6
7 Dowling Catholic 32-9 10
8 Pleasant Valley 27-4 7
9 Ankeny 22-13 13
10 Bettendorf 27-5 9
11 Iowa City West 21-15 8
12 Indianola 29-9 11
13 Waukee 25-20 12
14 Urbandale 21-13 14
15 Marshalltown 21-12 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)