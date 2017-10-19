Final Volleyball Rankings Classes 3A, 4A, 5A 10/18/2017
October 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Final High School Volleyball Rankings from IGHSAU
Classes 3A, 4A, 5A
10/18/2017
Class 3A
|1
|Sioux Center
|29-5
|1
|2
|Kuemper Catholic
|35-2
|2
|3
|Columbus Catholic
|30-8
|3
|4
|Mount Vernon
|24-10
|4
|5
|Gilbert
|29-11
|5
|6
|Osage
|22-9
|6
|7
|Davenport Assumption
|23-8
|7
|8
|Tipton
|29-6
|8
|9
|Beckman Catholic
|28-12
|11
|10
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|24-9
|9
|11
|Forest City
|27-3
|14
|12
|Iowa Falls-Alden
|28-5
|12
|13
|Red Oak
|20-13
|10
|14
|Camanche
|31-8
|NR
|15
|South Central Calhoun
|33-7
|NR
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|29-9
|1
|2
|Dubuque Wahlert
|17-9
|2
|3
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|40-5
|5
|4
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|38-3
|6
|5
|Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|31-10
|3
|6
|Lewis Central
|30-5
|8
|7
|Center Point-Urbana
|31-10
|7
|8
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|26-7
|NR
|9
|Pella
|31-6
|4
|10
|North Scott
|22-8
|9
|11
|Marion
|25-13
|12
|12
|Independence
|31-8
|10
|13
|Charles City
|24-14
|11
|14
|Western Dubuque
|21-13
|13
|15
|Harlan
|22-12
|15
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Cedar Falls
|38-2
|1
|2
|West Des Moines Valley
|37-7
|2
|3
|Ankeny Centennial
|27-7
|3
|4
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|37-6
|4
|5
|Linn-Mar
|28-10
|5
|6
|Dubuque Hempstead
|26-7
|6
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|32-9
|10
|8
|Pleasant Valley
|27-4
|7
|9
|Ankeny
|22-13
|13
|10
|Bettendorf
|27-5
|9
|11
|Iowa City West
|21-15
|8
|12
|Indianola
|29-9
|11
|13
|Waukee
|25-20
|12
|14
|Urbandale
|21-13
|14
|15
|Marshalltown
|21-12
|NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)