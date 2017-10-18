Final Dialogue on Aging series of sessions set for Oct. 25th in Creston

News

You’re invited to join the Iowa Department on Aging in Creston on Oct. 25th for the final session in its 2017 Dialogue on Aging Series. The topic for this event is “Technology in Aging: Improving the Quality of Life and Care for Older Adults” and will include thought-provoking presentations by speakers representing the University of Iowa Barbara and Richard Csomay Center for Gerontological Excellence and the Iowa State University Gerontology Program/Human Development and Family Studies Department.

Lunch is included and will feature the recognition of Iowa’s centenarians – those who will be 100 years or older by Dec. 31, 2017! Cost is $25 per person. To securely register, go to: https://www.iowaaging.gov/content/2017-dialogue-aging-event-registration?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Sponsored by: AARP Iowa ; University of Iowa Barbara and Richard Csomay Center for Gerontological Excellence; & Iowa State University Gerontology Program.