F-M rides defense to playoff spot with 42-12 win over CAM

Sports

The Fremont-Mills Knights earned a playoff spot with a 42-12 win over the CAM Cougars on Friday night, and they did it with a big defensive effort. The Knights held the Cougars to just 12 yards of offense in the first half and didn’t allow a Cougar first down.

Despite the lack of offense, the CAM defense helped the Cougars hang around. CAM forced 4 turnovers on downs for the Knights, all in their own territory in the first half.

CAM was able to get the first score of the second half on a Thomas Hensley pass to Darien Burnison. That cut the lead to 21-6 but the Knights would answer right back on the next possession. F-M scored on a four play drive with a 2pt conversion to extend the lead out to 29-6. That took control of the game for good.

Mason Vanatta had two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the win for F-M. Jaeger Powers rushed for 291 yards and one score.

Fremont-Mills improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in district play. They become the runner-up in 8-Man 7 and qualify for the playoffs.

CAM ends their season at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the district.