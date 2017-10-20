Extreme Fire Danger in Shelby County today!

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert today, is advising local fire chiefs in the County to place your local fire danger signs in the Extreme category, until 7-pm. The request is due to the expected high wind and dry conditions. No open burning is allowed in Shelby County today. Fires that do start will move quickly and be very difficult to contain and control. Seivert advises property owner/tenants to “Have a plan. If a fire occurs and you are in the path. You must move quickly to place of safety.”