Expect traffic lane shifts on I-80/29 in C. Bluffs area this week

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that this Wednesday, Oct. 18th, construction crews will close the westbound Interstate 80/northbound I-29 exit to South Expressway (exit 3) at 6 a.m. for two days to complete final construction activities in the area.

On Wednesday and Thursday evenings, Oct. 18th and 19th, the on-ramp at South Expressway to westbound I-80/northbound I-29 will be closed at 9 p.m. and reopened prior to the morning commute. By Friday morning, Oct. 20th, motorists will be driving on the newly constructed westbound I-80 lanes and using the new I-80/I-29 interchange. The Madison Avenue on-ramp that was closed at the beginning of the month will reopen and ramps at South Expressway will also be open.

Drivers should note that northbound I-29 traffic destined for South Expressway (exit 3) will not be able to access the exit until the detour pavement is constructed. They should use the U.S. 275 detour until April 2018.

The new roadway design features a right-hand exit from westbound I-80 to southbound I-29 (exit 4) utilizing the new flyover bridge, changing the existing left-hand exit that drivers currently use. The South Expressway (exit 3) will also be shifted east of the current location.

The Iowa DOT encourages motorists to use caution while becoming accustomed to the traffic shift.