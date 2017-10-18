Exira/EHK School Board meeting review

News

The Exira-EHK School Board met Monday evening during a regular session. Superintendent Trevor Miller told KJAN News Tuesday, that the Board approved a contract with KPE Architects and Design. He said it’s the next step following the passage of a bond in September, to make sure all the designs and multiple bid packages are handled by one company, so those issues can be overseen by one firm.

He says they’re in the position now, of “Hurry up and wait” for the bidding and construction projects to begin. Miller said there’s a 45-day period for design, bids and financials. The plan moving forward is to have most the projects begin in the Spring or Summer, and have them completed before the start of the 2018-19 School Year.

He says he discussed with the Board what the savings to the district would be by sharing his duties with IKM-Manning. Miller is set to meet with IKM-Manning officials on Thursday to explain the savings to them, as well.

The Board also discussed a lighting upgrade for the Exira building, the Certified Annual Report and other required State reports. And, they approved a roofing proposal for repairs with R.L. Craft.