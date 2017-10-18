Exira-EHK wins at Audubon to move on in Class 1A Region 4 Volleyball

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans avenged an earlier loss to the Audubon Wheelers on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 1A tournament 3-0. The Spartans jumped out to a quick start in the first set and played with leads most of the first two sets on their way to the three set sweep 25-19, 25-20, 25-19.

Sophia Peppers came up big all night long for the Spartans as she seemed to find the right moments to get big points. Peppers finished the match with 15 kills. Bailey Robertson had a great setting night for the Spartans as well and finished with 19 assists.

Audubon had taken a 2-0 win over Exira-EHK in tournament play back on September 16th in Guthrie Center. Spartan Head Coach Hillary Runyan said they didn’t even talk about that previous loss and just went out and tried to play confident.

The Spartans improve to 15-17 on the season and will move on to the Region 4 Quarterfinals on Monday night. The Spartans will play at Coon Rapids-Bayard at 7:00pm on Monday. The Crusaders picked up a 3-1 win over Glidden-Ralston in their opening match Tuesday.

Audubon sees their season end at 5-24.