Ex-IU employee fined for secret camera in campus bathroom

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former University of Iowa employee has been fined for secretly placing a video camera in a campus bathroom in 2014. The Press Citizen reports that 48-year-old Nicodemus Hendrik, of Coralville, was fined $1,875 at his sentencing hearing on Thursday in Johnson County Court.

Hendrik entered an Alford plea on Sept. 5 to trespass causing injury, a misdemeanor. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convict.

Hendrik, a former employee of UI’s Information Technology Services department, was arrested in April 2015 for placing a video camera in a restroom in the University Capitol Centre’s ITS space.

Hendrik was removed from his job and banned from UI’s campus in June 2014.