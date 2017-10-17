Enrollment increases at CAM discussed Monday

News

Members of the CAM School Board met Monday for about 45 minutes. On their short agenda, was the topic of open enrollment applications. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau said unlike other districts, CAM has seen an increase in enrollment and in the student body as a whole. Their certified numbers to the State show an increase of eight students, but within the buildings, the number is up to 19.

Berlau said also, the CAM School Board approved a request to purchase weight room equipment for the Massena School, which will be used by athletes, PE teachers and their students. The Board also approved some coaching contracts.