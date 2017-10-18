DOROTHY M. MOSHER, 93, of Avoca (Svcs. 10/19/17)

Obituaries

DOROTHY M. MOSHER, 93, of Avoca, died Monday, Oct. 16th, at Avoca Specialty Care. Funeral services for DOROTHY MOSHER will be held 11:30-a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19th, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan on Thursday, Oct. 19th, from 10-until 11-a.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

DOROTHY MOSHER is survived by:

Her daughters – Lynn (Jack) McDowell, of Evansdale (IA), and Rebecca McCleery, of Knoxville.

Her sons – Randy Mosher, of Lanai City, HI, and Reid (Linda) Mosher, of Harlan.

Her sister – Shirley Boysen, of Griswold.

Her nephews, and daughter-in-law Pam Mosher, of Okoboji.

8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.