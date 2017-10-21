DIXIE I. ANDERSEN, 83, of Harlan (Svcs. 10/23/2017)

Obituaries

DIXIE I. ANDERSEN, 83, of Harlan died Thursday, October 19th at Elm Crest Assisted Living in Harlan. Funeral services for DIXIE I. ANDERSEN will be held Monday, October 23rd at 10:30am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Irwin. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 22nd from 1:00pm-6:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan with family greeting friends from 4:00pm-6:00pm that evening.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin.

DIXIE I. ANDERSEN is survived by:

Daughters: Donna (Dennis) Baldwin of Kirkman. Denise Finken of Omaha, NE. Danita (Neil) McGinn of Denison.

Sister: Irma Jean Weber of Audubon.

Brother: Kelly Fairchild of Harlan.

Brother-in-law: Richard (Bonnie) Andersen of Alaska.

5 Grandchildren

7 Great-Grandchildren