Distracted driver cited following collision in Red Oak Thu. afternoon

A woman in Red Oak who was distracted by answering her cell phone Thursday afternoon, was cited for having no insurance – accident related, following a collision. 55-year old Shelly Shuffler, of Red Oak, was also issued a warning for following too closely, after the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van she was driving hit the rear of a 2013 Chevy Traverse, driven by 57-year old Robert Irr, of Creston.

Officials say both vehicles were traveling north on N. Broadway at around 1:10-p.m., when Irr stopped after traffic stopped in front of him. Shuffler didn’t notice Irr’s SUV had come to a halt. The Traverse, registered to Agrivision Equipment Group, sustained $3,000 damage. Shuffler’s van sustained $5,000 damage. There were no injuries reported.