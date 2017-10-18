DIANA KAY DEWAELE, 66, of Avoca (Svcs. 10/21/2017)

Obituaries

DIANA KAY DEWAELE, 66, of Avoca died Wednesday, October 18th at Avoca Specialty Care. Funeral services for DIANA KAY DEWAELE will be held Saturday, October 21st at 2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 21st from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca prior to services.

Burial will be in the Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.

DIANA KAY DEWAELE is survived by:

Husband: Robert Dewaele of Avoca.