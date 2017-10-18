DIANA KAY DEWAELE, 66, of Avoca (Svcs. 10/21/2017)
October 18th, 2017 by Jim Field
DIANA KAY DEWAELE, 66, of Avoca died Wednesday, October 18th at Avoca Specialty Care. Funeral services for DIANA KAY DEWAELE will be held Saturday, October 21st at 2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 21st from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca prior to services.
Burial will be in the Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek.
DIANA KAY DEWAELE is survived by:
Husband: Robert Dewaele of Avoca.