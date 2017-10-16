DELORES “DEE” HALLETT, 77, of Audubon (10-19-2017)

Obituaries

DELORES “DEE” HALLETT, 77, of Audubon died Saturday, October 14th at her home. Celebration of Life Memorial Services for DELORES “DEE” HALLETT will be held on Thursday, October 19th at 2:00 pm in the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Family visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 pm to service time at the funeral home.

Burial at a later date.

DELORES “DEE” HALLETT is survived by:

Children: Kim Hallett of Des Moines; Kathy (Terry) Pedrin of Audubon; Troy (Bobbi) Hallett of Sidney; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; Sharon (Todd) Weist of Erie, CO; Patty (K.D.) Smith of Locust Grove, AR.

Sisters: Jenny Major of Springfield, MO; Esther Walker of Fort Calhoun, NE.

Brother: Fred (Gerry) Crom of Plattsmouth, NE.

Grandchildren

Great-Grandchildren