Crash on I-80 in Cass County

News

Emergency crews from Anita, Wiota and Atlantic were dispatched to a fiery rollover accident this (Saturday) afternoon on Interstate 80, in Cass County. Anita and Wiota Fire and Rescue and Medivac were responding to a crash off I-80 eastbound in the median, between the 69-and 70-mile marker, where the vehicle was on fire and a victim was trapped. The accident was reported at around 1:04-p.m.

No further details are available at this time.