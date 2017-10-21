Clarinda P.D. investigate early morning stabbing incident

News

Clarinda Police responded this (Saturday) morning at around 1:40-a.m., to 11th and Chestnut to investigate a report of a stabbing incident. An investigation revealed that a forty-nine-year-old white male had been stabbed multiple times. None of the stab wounds appeared to be life threatening. The victim is in stable condition.

The victim – whose name was not released – was transported to the Clarinda Regional Health Center by private vehicle. Police Chief Keith Brothers said an investigation into the incident is continuing. Brothers advised that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.