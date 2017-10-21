Cass County Democrats team-up with others to seek food & clothing for those in need

News

The Chair of the Cass County Democratic Party reports the Democrats are teaming up with area food pantries and organizations, to resource food and clothing for those in need, even though the start of winter isn’t for another couple of months. Sherry Toelle says “It is obscene that, in the richest country in the world, we have children and adults who are going to bed or to school or to work hungry. Families should not have to choose between food and other costs of daily living—medications, shelter, transportation, utilities, clothing.”

Toelle says “That is why the Cass County Democratic Party is partnering with food pantries across the county—civic and church-related—to provide food for the neediest among us.” She add “You can help too—buy an extra can of tuna or a pre-packaged food item at the grocery store when you shop; it will only add a dollar or two to your bill but it could make a big difference to a child or adult whose stomach hurts because they are hungry.

In Cass County, she says, it is estimated that 12.5% of residents are food-insecure. That means 1700 people in are one-step away from severe hunger. Toelle says “We are [also] partnering with West Central Development Corporation (WCDC) as well as other ‘clothing closets’ to provide winter clothing for children and adults. We are asking that folks donate new or ‘clean, gently used’ clothing to marked drop boxes across the county. These donations will be provided, free of charge, to the folks who need them. Children’s coats, boots, hats, mittens and gloves are really needed. But let’s not forget that people can be cold within their homes, too. So, warm clothing—pajamas, sweaters, throws—are also needed to keep out the winter chill.”

All donations will stay in county, being provided to Cass County residents. Donations can also be left at Toelle’s home at 10 East 13th Street in Atlantic. For more information, contact Sherry Toelle at 712-243-4861.