CAM travels to Fremont-Mills with playoff spot on the line

Sports

The CAM Cougars (6-3, 4-2) football team will travel to Tabor on Friday night to face the Fremont-Mills Knights (6-2, 5-1) with a playoff spot on the line. The winner will grab the runner-up spot in 8-Man District 7 behind the Sidney Cowboys. The Cougars put themselves in the position to win and get in with a big home win last week over Exira-EHK 58-47 in a shootout.

CAM has battled through a load of big injuries this season and Head Coach Joe Wollum said that has brought his team closer.

Fremont-Mills has put up some big offensive numbers behind star quarterback Mason Vanatta who has thrown for 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 826 yards and 16 more scores. Coach Wollum wants his defense to be able to slow down Vanatta and the Knights to give them a chance to win.

Injuries were an issue for the Knights early in the season as well but they have gotten healthier as the year progressed. The offense has become more diverse for the Knights in recent weeks and F-M Head Coach Jeremy Christiansen says that is partly due to those early season struggles.

CAM has a dynamic quarterback of their own in senior Thomas Hensley. He leads the entire state in Total offense (rushing and passing) with 2,991 yards racked up to go along with a state-leading 49 touchdowns. Coach Christiansen said he isn’t sure how you slow a player like Hensley down, but they want to try to contain him.

We’ll have coverage of the Cougars and Knights on KJAN with pregame at 6:30pm and kickoff at 7:00pm. We’ll start the night with our pick ’em show Who’s Gonna Win? at 6:00pm. Catch the action on AM1220, FM101.1, online at kjan.com, on the KJAN mobile app, or live video on KJANTV. Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call from Tabor.