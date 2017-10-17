BRIAN CHRIS MOON, 52, of Indian Wells, CA [formerly of Stuart] – Graveside Svcs. 10/21/17

Obituaries

BRIAN CHRIS MOON, 52, of Indian Wells, CA [formerly of Stuart]died Oct. 8th at the Desert Regional Medical Center, in Palm Springs, CA. Graveside services for BRIAN MOON will be held 10-a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21st, in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Stuart. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.

A visitation for BRIAN MOON will be held from 6-until 8-p.m. Friday, Oct. 20th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.