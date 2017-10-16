Big 12 names ISU’s Ryen Special Teams Player of the Week

Sports

(Irving) — The Big 12 Conference announced today that senior WR/PR Trever Ryen was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week. A native of Ida Grove, Iowa, Ryen made his mark on special teams in a number of areas of Iowa State’s 45-0 win over Kansas on Saturday.

Ryen had four punt returns for 86 yards, including a 68-yard return for a touchdown to give the Cyclones a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was Ryen’s second career punt return for a touchdown, tying for second in school history.

Ryen also made outstanding plays on the Cyclone offensive punt unit. He recovered his first career fumble when a Kansas returner couldn’t handle a Colin Downing punt. Ryen’s hustle also allowed him to down a pair of Cyclone punts inside the five-yard line (1-yard line and 4-yard line). Both plays were huge in helping the Cyclones win the field position battle.

The Paul Hornung Award candidate has the third-best career punt return average in Cyclone history (14.21).