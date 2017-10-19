Ballard girls and Carlisle boys take titles at state cross country qualifying meet in Atlantic

Sports

State cross country qualifying meets were held on Thursday night all around the state. A Class 3A site was in Atlantic at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club on a beautiful day. The Ballard girls and Carlisle boys took home team titles. The top 3 teams and top 15 individuals move on to the State Meet at Fort Dodge on October 28th.

Girls Team

Ballard 65 Glenwood 78 Denison 106 Atlantic 118 Harlan 121 Creston 150 ADM 181 Winterset 221 Carlisle 268 Bondurant-Farrar 290 Kuemper Catholic 307 Perry 317 Boone 328

Girls Individual

Raegan Andersen, Denison 19:41.92 Megan Sievers, Carlisle 20:01.15 Ellie Twedt, Ballard Ellie Mendlik, Denison Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic 20:23.09 Sadie Juergens, ADM Lauren Matthews, Ballard Braelyn Baker, Creston Greichaly Kaster, Harlan Caitlin Maher, Ballard Brielle Baker, Creston Lacey Jackson, Glenwood Brecken Van Baale, Harlan Kate Kaufman, Glenwood Katelyn Malcom, Glenwood

Full results: 3A sqm girls 10-19-17

Boys Team

Carlisle 40 Bondurant-Farrar 64 ADM 78 Glenwood 107 Kuemper Catholic 161 Ballard 172 Atlantic 197 Winterset 221 Harlan 234 Boone 294 Denison 287 Creston 316 Perry 329

Boys Individual

Nate Mueller, ADM 16:32.50 Carter Logue, Carlisle 17:01.15 Kolby Fritz, Carlisle Ethan Juergens, ADM Drake VanBaale, Bondurant-Farrar Caleb Cobbs, Boone Collin Lister, Carlisle Jalen Petersen, Atlantic Kobi Sadler, Carlisle Jackson McGovern, Bondurant-Farrar Parson Covington, Glenwood Isaac McCleary, Bondurant-Farrar Mason Parks, Glenwood Clayton Stafford, Creston Rylan Heffernan, ADM

Full results: 3A sqm boys 10-19-17