Ballard girls and Carlisle boys take titles at state cross country qualifying meet in Atlantic
October 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks
State cross country qualifying meets were held on Thursday night all around the state. A Class 3A site was in Atlantic at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club on a beautiful day. The Ballard girls and Carlisle boys took home team titles. The top 3 teams and top 15 individuals move on to the State Meet at Fort Dodge on October 28th.
Girls Team
- Ballard 65
- Glenwood 78
- Denison 106
- Atlantic 118
- Harlan 121
- Creston 150
- ADM 181
- Winterset 221
- Carlisle 268
- Bondurant-Farrar 290
- Kuemper Catholic 307
- Perry 317
- Boone 328
Girls Individual
- Raegan Andersen, Denison 19:41.92
- Megan Sievers, Carlisle 20:01.15
- Ellie Twedt, Ballard
- Ellie Mendlik, Denison
- Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic 20:23.09
- Sadie Juergens, ADM
- Lauren Matthews, Ballard
- Braelyn Baker, Creston
- Greichaly Kaster, Harlan
- Caitlin Maher, Ballard
- Brielle Baker, Creston
- Lacey Jackson, Glenwood
- Brecken Van Baale, Harlan
- Kate Kaufman, Glenwood
- Katelyn Malcom, Glenwood
Full results: 3A sqm girls 10-19-17
Boys Team
- Carlisle 40
- Bondurant-Farrar 64
- ADM 78
- Glenwood 107
- Kuemper Catholic 161
- Ballard 172
- Atlantic 197
- Winterset 221
- Harlan 234
- Boone 294
- Denison 287
- Creston 316
- Perry 329
Boys Individual
- Nate Mueller, ADM 16:32.50
- Carter Logue, Carlisle 17:01.15
- Kolby Fritz, Carlisle
- Ethan Juergens, ADM
- Drake VanBaale, Bondurant-Farrar
- Caleb Cobbs, Boone
- Collin Lister, Carlisle
- Jalen Petersen, Atlantic
- Kobi Sadler, Carlisle
- Jackson McGovern, Bondurant-Farrar
- Parson Covington, Glenwood
- Isaac McCleary, Bondurant-Farrar
- Mason Parks, Glenwood
- Clayton Stafford, Creston
- Rylan Heffernan, ADM
Full results: 3A sqm boys 10-19-17