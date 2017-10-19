Ballard girls and Carlisle boys take titles at state cross country qualifying meet in Atlantic

Sports

October 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

State cross country qualifying meets were held on Thursday night all around the state. A Class 3A site was in Atlantic at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club on a beautiful day. The Ballard girls and Carlisle boys took home team titles. The top 3 teams and top 15 individuals move on to the State Meet at Fort Dodge on October 28th.

Girls Team

  1. Ballard 65
  2. Glenwood 78
  3. Denison 106
  4. Atlantic 118
  5. Harlan 121
  6. Creston 150
  7. ADM 181
  8. Winterset 221
  9. Carlisle 268
  10. Bondurant-Farrar 290
  11. Kuemper Catholic 307
  12. Perry 317
  13. Boone 328

Girls Individual

  1. Raegan Andersen, Denison 19:41.92
  2. Megan Sievers, Carlisle 20:01.15
  3. Ellie Twedt, Ballard
  4. Ellie Mendlik, Denison
  5. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic 20:23.09
  6. Sadie Juergens, ADM
  7. Lauren Matthews, Ballard
  8. Braelyn Baker, Creston
  9. Greichaly Kaster, Harlan
  10. Caitlin Maher, Ballard
  11. Brielle Baker, Creston
  12. Lacey Jackson, Glenwood
  13. Brecken Van Baale, Harlan
  14. Kate Kaufman, Glenwood
  15. Katelyn Malcom, Glenwood

Full results: 3A sqm girls 10-19-17

Boys Team

  1. Carlisle 40
  2. Bondurant-Farrar 64
  3. ADM 78
  4. Glenwood 107
  5. Kuemper Catholic 161
  6. Ballard 172
  7. Atlantic 197
  8. Winterset 221
  9. Harlan 234
  10. Boone 294
  11. Denison 287
  12. Creston 316
  13. Perry 329

Boys Individual

  1. Nate Mueller, ADM 16:32.50
  2. Carter Logue, Carlisle 17:01.15
  3. Kolby Fritz, Carlisle
  4. Ethan Juergens, ADM
  5. Drake VanBaale, Bondurant-Farrar
  6. Caleb Cobbs, Boone
  7. Collin Lister, Carlisle
  8. Jalen Petersen, Atlantic
  9. Kobi Sadler, Carlisle
  10. Jackson McGovern, Bondurant-Farrar
  11. Parson Covington, Glenwood
  12. Isaac McCleary, Bondurant-Farrar
  13. Mason Parks, Glenwood
  14. Clayton Stafford, Creston
  15. Rylan Heffernan, ADM

Full results: 3A sqm boys 10-19-17