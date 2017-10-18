Audubon teen cited into court for Criminal Mischief; Exira man arrested for Harrassment & Criminal Mischief

News

Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports an incident that allegedly took place Tuesday in the 100 block of East South Street, in Exira, resulted in the arrest of 56-year old David Scott Porter, of Exira. Porter was charged with Harassment and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree. He was booked into the Audubon County Jail and later released on bond, with a court appearance set for Oct. 19th.

And, a 15-year old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday, on a charge of Criminal Mischief. The youth was charged in connection with damage done to a school-issued laptop computer. The device was valued at over $900. The incident remains under investigation.

(9-a.m. News)