Audubon School Board discusses enrollment & more

The Audubon School District Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting Monday night. Superintendent Brett Gibbs told KJAN News the Board took a look at their policy concerning Foreign Exchange Students He says as the District has gotten smaller there’s been concern about the number of students they’re getting. There were three students this year, which amounts to 10-percent of the Senior Class. There’s also the matter of timing, as some have started 2-3 weeks after school began.

Enrollment numbers, as projected, are down in the Audubon District, as they are in many area school districts, but there is some good news on the horizon. He said this will be their smallest year, but the biggest classes are in the Elementary. The two smallest classes are Juniors and Seniors, so it appears there will be some slow growth in class sizes. He said also they looked at the FY17-18 financial statements. The sharing dollars (Harlan Coon Rapids) are starting to show-up in their budget, which is helping the bottom line. Coon Rapids has seen an increase of 14 or so students in the Certified Enrollment to the State. Gibbs said the School Board Monday, set goal-setting and performance indicators for Fiscal Year 2018. Their goals, he said, were the same as last year. More importantly, he said, they took a closer look at some of the indicators that show progress that’s being made toward their goals, and made adjustments as necessary.”

The District he said they starting setting Board goals about four or five-years ago. It’s something that’s helped the District stay focused on their priorities and not get side-tracked by other issues that may arise. That’s especially true when it comes to professional development and funding priorities. The Audubon School Board also held the first reading of the District’s Wellness Policy, which is important in light of a recent change in policy by the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB). They also have a site visit this Spring from the State of Iowa Food Service, so they wanted to make sure the Wellness Policy was up to date.”

Gibbs said they had a site visit recently, with regard to the District’s 21st Century Afterschool Program. This is the first full-year for the Summer and Afterschool program but second year of funding. He said the visit last Friday went very well. There are more than 40 K-4th grade students participating in the afterschool program that runs from 3:30-p.m. to 6:30-p.m. Monday through Friday. The kids and community benefit from the program, because the kids never leave the school, there’s time for homework, physical activity, and STEM-based learning.)

The District received a $100,000 for the two programs.